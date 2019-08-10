Boil advisory issued for parts of Crestwood, Sunset Hills

Officials have issued advisories for thousands of residents in two suburban St. Louis cities to boil tap water before drinking or cooking with it following a water main break.

Television station KMOV reports that a precautionary boil advisory was issued Saturday for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills after a water main broke of Weston Plaza Drive.

Missouri American Water says 5,500 customers are affected.

The utility recommends bringing water to a boil for three minutes before drinking or cooking. The water is still safe to use for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The utility says it will be taking water samples to determine when it is safe for the advisory to be lifted.