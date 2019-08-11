Island or European nation? Rival views of UK shape Brexit

Britain's Chancellor of teh Exchequer Sajid Javid during a visit to the National Grid Training Centre in Newark, England, as the UK announced its GDP second quarter figures, Friday Aug. 9, 2019. Britain's Office for National Statistics released figures showing the British economy shrank in the second quarter of 2019, as Brexit uncertainties weighed on business investment. Joe Giddens

British history has become a Brexit battleground.

British voters' decision three years ago to split from the European Union was fueled by a sense that the U.K. is fundamentally separate from its continental neighbors — a sceptered isle, rather than a European power.

That patriotic message strikes a strong chord in an era of surging nationalism. But anti-Brexit politicians and historians say it's too simplistic and could end up making the U.K. weaker rather than stronger.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown argued Sunday that "a destructive, populist, nationalist ideology" was leaving the U.K. "sleepwalking into oblivion."

