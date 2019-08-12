Fort Worth police fatally shoot man during domestic dispute

Fort Worth police say an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer.

Police say the fatal shooting happened Sunday night. No officers were hurt.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani says an officer went into the residence and encountered a man who produced a gun. Pollozani says the officer feared for his life when he shot the man.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he died. Further details on him weren't immediately released.

Both Fort Worth officers who responded to the call have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.