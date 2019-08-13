Big revenue drop expected for Indiana corn, soybean crops

An agriculture economist is projecting a nearly 20% drop in revenue for Indiana's corn and soybean crops this year.

That prediction from Purdue University professor Chris Hurt comes after Indiana farmers faced several weeks of planting delays because of persistent spring rainfalls, followed a long summer dry spell.

Hurt says those troubles and the ongoing U.S. trade fight with China could lead to a $1.3 billion revenue drop for Indiana's corn and soybean crops from last year's $6.8 billion.

Purdue agricultural experts spoke Monday during a program at the Indiana State Fair. They said the state's farmers face a risk that late-planted corn and soybeans won't mature before the fall freeze.