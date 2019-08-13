Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks shook off an early stumble and edged higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Apple rose 1.8% Tuesday and Merck climbed 1.1%.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

U.S. indexes are still down about 3% for the month as investors are unsettled by trade tensions between the U.S. and China, protests in Hong Kong and political instability in Argentina.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,895.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.3%, to 25,981. The Nasdaq rose 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,905.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%.