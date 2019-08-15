Tapestry: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $643.4 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.03 billion.

Tapestry shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 53% in the last 12 months.