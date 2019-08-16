Markets Right Now: Stocks head higher at end of a wild week

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street at the end of a wild week but are still headed for their third losing week in a row.

Technology companies and banks were doing the best in midday trading Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 5.9% after reporting surprisingly good results for its latest quarter.

Banks were rising along with bond yields. Higher yields are good for banks because they send interest rates on loans higher, which means higher profits from lending. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 40 points, or 1.4%, to 2,887.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286, or 1.1%, to 25,859. The Nasdaq rose 121 points, or 1.5%, to 7,886.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on 10-year Treasury rose to 1.56% from 1.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher at the end of a turbulent week.

Cisco Systems jumped 2% Friday, a day after taking a nosedive on a weak forecast.

General Electric rebounded 6.7% after reporting late Thursday that its CEO had bought 250,000 shares of GE stock. GE had taken a plunge on new concerns about its accounting practices.

Stocks turned volatile this week because of new worries that the global economy is cooling off.

Investors were relieved that to see long-term bond yields edging higher. The yield on 10-year Treasury rose to 1.55% from 1.52% late Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,872.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179, or 0.7%, to 25,758. The Nasdaq rose 82 points, or 1.1%, to 7,850.