Official: Spill may have caused fish kill in Kentucky creek

Environmental officials say untreated wastewater from a distillery in Kentucky has spilled into a creek, killing an unknown number of fish.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports dead fish and discolored water were discovered Thursday in Glenns Creek near Frankfort.

Kentucky Division of Water spokesman John Mura says the water treatment system at the Castle & Key Distillery failed, sending the oxygen-depleting waste into the water.

Mura says the distillery will be issued a notice of violation. Penalties could reach $25,000 per violation per day. Mura says the state won't decide on any penalties until it meets with the company and learns more about what happened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castle & Key says it stopped all discharges from its waste treatment facility after learning of the problem. It says production activities that cause discharges have been halted and won't resume until the cause has been found and steps taken to prevent further such spills.

In July , a fire at a Jim Beam warehouse caused bourbon to spill into Glenns Creek.