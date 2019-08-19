Hong Kong bakery’s mooncakes carry protest movement slogans

In this Aug. 9, 2019 photo, a staff member makes a mooncake with Chinese words "Hong Kong people" at Wah Yee Tang bakery in Hong Kong. A Hong Kong bakery is doing its part to support the city’s pro-democracy protest movement by making mooncakes with a message. At Wah Yee Tang, the traditional Chinese harvest festival treat comes with a twist: slogans opposing the city’s Beijing-backed government and promoting Hong Kong’s unique identity that have become popular rallying cries since the protests began two months ago. AP Photo

A Hong Kong bakery is doing its part to support the city's pro-democracy protest movement by making mooncakes with a message.

At Wah Yee Tang, the traditional Chinese harvest festival treat comes with a twist: slogans opposing the city's Beijing-backed government and promoting Hong Kong's unique identity that have become popular rallying cries during the protests.

Bakery owner Naomi Suen hopes the cakes will bring about positivity during a time of political unrest.

Suen's mooncakes carry messages including "No withdrawal, no dispersal" and "Hong Kong people."

Other versions say "Be water," referring to the protesters' philosophy, inspired by martial arts star Bruce Lee, of taking a fluid approach to their demonstrations.