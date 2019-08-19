Region’s first Goodwill outlet store coming to Columbus

Goodwill’s spooktacular fashion show Spanaway Goodwill store stages a Halloween fashion show with employees costume creations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spanaway Goodwill store stages a Halloween fashion show with employees costume creations.

Goodwill will open the region’s first outlet store next week in Columbus.

The new store, at 3857 Saint Mary’s Road, will sell items priced by the pound instead of per item.

Items from the traditional retail stores that do not sell within four weeks will be transferred to the outlet, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries of the Southern River. There the items will be placed in large bins or on tables for customers.

New merchandise will be rotated every half hour, according to the release.

“Through the outlet store, Goodwill is giving a ‘last chance’ for shoppers to purchase unsold merchandise with the added benefit of keeping it out of landfills,” the release states.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is one of 160 independent Goodwill nonprofits in the United States and Canada. It is headquartered in Columbus and serves 50 counties in Georgia and Alabama.

The nonprofit provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and other services to spur job placement and economic stability, according to the release.

The Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers has three retail stores and six donation centers in Columbus, with 12 retail stores total in the region. There are also career and training centers in Columbus, Phenix City, Albany, Carrollton, Opelika, Newnan and Valdosta.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at outlet store at 10 a.m. August 25.