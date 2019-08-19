BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Moniday

    Mon.       Fri.

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.8255     0.8324

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.05       1.03

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.25      13.10

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.4650     2.4650

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  0.9575     0.9568

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2978     1.2920

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2212       2218

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5250       5250

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   71.91      75.59

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  143.13     143.13

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   90.77      89.96

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.90        3.96 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.46½       8.59¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.90       287.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.80½       4.85¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  5.85½       6.06¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.787¼       2.87¼

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   27¼         .27¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   29¼          29 

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.7962      0.7903

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6050        6050

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5899      2.5837

 Gold Handy & Harman 1496.60     1515.25

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.991     17.122

 Lead per metric ton LME 2050.00    2045.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  25,971     25,971

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  845.00     833.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  856.80     851.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.0271      1.0259

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  54.50       55.40

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   62.05      65.80

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.212     2.200

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

