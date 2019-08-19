Business
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
Wholesale cash prices Moniday
Mon. Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.8255 0.8324
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.05 1.03
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.25 13.10
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.4650 2.4650
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.9575 0.9568
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2978 1.2920
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2212 2218
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5250 5250
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 71.91 75.59
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 143.13 143.13
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 90.77 89.96
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.90 3.96
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.46½ 8.59¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 297.90 287.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.80½ 4.85¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 5.85½ 6.06¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.787¼ 2.87¼
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 27¼ .27¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 29¼ 29
Aluminum per lb LME 0.7962 0.7903
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6050 6050
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5899 2.5837
Gold Handy & Harman 1496.60 1515.25
Silver Handy & Harman 16.991 17.122
Lead per metric ton LME 2050.00 2045.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 25,971 25,971
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 845.00 833.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 856.80 851.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.0271 1.0259
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 54.50 55.40
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 62.05 65.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.212 2.200
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
Comments