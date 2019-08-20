Manure and food scrap digester to make fuel for college

Officials in Vermont are planning to break ground on a system that turns cow manure and food scraps into renewable natural gas to help Middlebury College meet its goal of having 100% renewable energy sources.

A ground-breaking for the anaerobic digester will be held Tuesday at the Goodrich Family Farm in Salisbury.

The digester, which is being constructed as a partnership of the college, the farm, and Vermont Gas and Vanguard Renewables, will be the largest of its kind in Vermont.

Middlebury College is planning to buy the bulk of the gas that will be produced by the digester.