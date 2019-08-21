EU to move evacuated migrants from Italy; 350 still at sea

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, a woman disembarks from the Open Arms rescue ship on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy. An Italian prosecutor ordered the seizure of a rescue ship and the immediate evacuation of more than 80 migrants still aboard, capping a drama Tuesday that saw 15 people jump overboard in a desperate bid to escape deteriorating conditions on the vessel and Spain dispatch a naval ship to try to resolve the crisis. AP Photo

The first steps to relocate migrants who were kept at sea by Italy for nearly three weeks began on Wednesday as a new crisis loomed with more than 350 rescued people still on board a rescue ship in high seas.

The Ocean Viking, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders and SOS Mediterranee aid groups, has been on standby since it completed the rescue of 356 men, women and children in the central Mediterranean Sea nine days ago.

The ship is currently in international waters, about 32 nautical miles from European shores between Malta and the Italian island of Linosa. Both countries have refused it permission to disembark.

The situation on board remained under control, SOS Mediteranee head of mission Nick Romaniuk told Italian daily La Repubblica on Wednesday. "But we cannot resist forever," he added.

The group said on Twitter that people are sleeping on the floor, and that there are a limited number of showers and a limited water capacity.

"These people have suffered enormously, most of them have gone through detention centers in Libya," SOS Mediteranee said. "They need to disembark as soon as possible."

France has confirmed that it will take some of the migrants, repeating the model of an agreement reached earlier this week by some European Union members with a separate group of migrants rescued in early August by Open Arms, a vessel run by a Spanish aid group that goes by the same name.

European countries have been at odds over how to handle the steady flow of economic migrants and asylum seekers who take the perilous journey across the Mediterranean, often putting their lives in the hands of trafficking mafias.

Despite the number of sea arrivals having dropped sharply from 2015, Italy's hard-line interior minister has become a symbol for Europeans who reject migration. Matteo Salvini has closed Italy's ports to the boats of humanitarian rescue groups and has accused them of colluding with the human traffickers.

Salvini's handling of the migrant crisis has boosted his popularity at home, emboldening him to pull the plug on the uneasy governing coalition in a bid for new elections. More broadly, it has exposed the EU's shortcomings in offering a unified approach to the challenge posed by sea arrivals of migrants.

On Wednesday, Doctors without Borders called on Europe to urgently find a solution to the repeated stand-offs barring humanitarian rescue ships carrying migrants from the nearest safe ports.

Maribel Tellado, campaign director for the Spanish chapter of Amnesty International, said the crisis was "a result of the fracas of European migratory policies."

An Italian prosecutor is now probing possible kidnapping and other charges resulting from the refusal of hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to allow a large group of migrants from Africa and the Middle East to get off the Open Arms, as well as the failure of officials to assign a safe port and provide hygienic conditions and health care once the boat was in Italian waters.

The aid group had repeatedly warned of an emergency situation on board, which resulted in the evacuation of nearly 70 of the 163 migrants it had rescued off Libya in early August.

After 19 days at sea, most of them at a short distance from the shores of Lampedusa, Sicilian prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio ordered the seizure of the ship late Tuesday, as well as the immediate evacuation of its 83 remaining passengers.

Salvini, who has staved off previous investigations resulting from other migrant standoffs, had refused to open the port of Italy's southernmost island even after Spain, Portugal, Germany, France and Luxembourg agreed to take the migrants.

Romania had offered to take some of them, but its help was no longer needed, European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said.

The EU's executive branch said Brussels would supervise the relocations of the 83, working together the Italian authorities.

Bertaud also said that the EU's border and asylum agencies will pre-screen them to begin establishing whether they are eligible for international protection.

Italian news agency ANSA said that the migrants had undergone medical screenings before being transported to a temporary facility known as a "hotspot," where they are typically identified. None had serious health issues, ANSA reported.

Meanwhile, the boat that brought them ashore was traveling to the port of Empedocle in the Italian island of Sicily following orders of Patronaggio, the prosecutor, said the Open Arms' head of mission, Riccardo Gati.

Gati said the group would cooperate with the Italian judicial probe to find "those responsible for creating psychological suffering that has forced people to take extreme measures" that include suicide attempts and desperate attempts to reach shore. On Tuesday, a dozen migrants jumped overboard trying to swim to Lampedusa before they were plucked by the Italian Coast Guard.

A Spanish navy ship dispatched to the area will stay close to Lampedusa ready to take a group of migrants that the Spanish government has agreed to take in, said Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo on Wednesday.

France says it will take 40 migrants and Portugal has pledged to take in 10.