Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery gained 8.20 cents at $4.6660 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 5 cents at $3.64 a bushel; Sept. oats fell 9.40 cents at $2.6560 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose 6.60 cents at 8.6560 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.0410 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .82 cent at $1.3782 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.63 cents at .6322 a pound.

