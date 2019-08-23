Center to offer counseling in wake of Virginia mass shooting

Virginia Beach will be opening a community center in October to provide free mental health counseling and other services to people impacted by a mass shooting earlier this year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the "VB Strong Center" is being funded through a federal grant.

Erin Sutton is director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. She says many city workers are still on edge after the May 31 shooting. A city employee fatally shot 12 people inside a municipal building before being shot and killed by police.

Other services the center will offer include support groups, meditation and yoga classes.