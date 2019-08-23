Markets Right Now: Trade war escalation sends stocks lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders react to the latest escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

China on Friday said it would retaliate against the latest round of tariffs imposed by Washington with duties on $75 billion of U.S. products.

Technology companies, which have much to lose in the trade battle with China, fell the most. Chipmaker Nvidia lost 2.2%.

Hasbro dropped 5.9% after the toymaker announced a deal to buy the parent company of Peppa Pig for $4 billion.

The S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,909.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 116, or 0.4%, to 26,128. The Nasdaq dropped 43, or 0.6%, to 7,945.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.60% from 1.61%.