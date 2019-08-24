Business
Drivers continue to see prices drop in NJ, around nation
Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation continue to see prices at the pump drop as the summer driving season nears its end.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.66, four cents lower than last week and substantially below the average $2.86 at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.60 a gallon, three cents lower than last week and also well below the average of $2.83 at this time last year.
Analysts say cheaper crude oil helped drop prices across the nation and in New Jersey, where prices are about 20 cents lower than Memorial Day prices — and the forecast also bodes well for anyone planning a road trip this fall.
Comments