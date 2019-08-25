Agencies, public can weigh in on New Hampshire budget

New Hampshire state agencies and others affected by the budget impasse at the Statehouse are getting their final chance to weigh in publicly this week.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget in June. Democratic lawmakers scheduled a series of public hearings to highlight the effects of the three-month temporary spending plan that was put in place while a new budget is negotiated.

The final hearing is set for Thursday and will focus on education. It will be held at 10 a.m. in the Legislative Office Building.