Lawsuit: Businessman says banks aided investor in $9M fraud

A Louisiana man's lawsuit says two banks helped an investor defraud him out of $9.4 million in a Ponzi scheme.

KTBS-TV reports Shreveport businessman Byrum Teekell is suing David deBerardinis, PlainsCapital Bank, of Dallas, and Citizens National Bank, of Bossier City.

The lawsuit says PlainsCapital gave deBerardinis a $29 million loan and Citizens gave him $5.5 million "despite internal misgivings." It says two loan officers received kickbacks off the loans that allowed deBerardinis to perpetuate his scheme.

PlainsCapital says it's a victim of deBerardinis and also is suing him. Citizens didn't respond to comment requests as of Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seven different lawsuits have been filed against deBerardinis, who also is charged with defrauding investors and banks out of $96 million.

His trial is on hold pending a mental evaluation.