Kentucky utilities sending crews to Florida ahead of storms

Three Kentucky electric utilities are sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The crews will help with expected power outages wherever the storm makes landfall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday night that Dorian had become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (215 kph).

Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities are sending 165 employees and contractors to Florida for the storms. Kentucky Power said about 100 employees and contractors are going to Florida to help with any outages that may result.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency this week.

Florida Power and Light was among several Florida utilities requesting assistance from other utility partners in the region.