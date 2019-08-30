Maryland officials set hearings on transmission line changes

Maryland regulators have scheduled three public hearings on a request by Baltimore Gas and Electric to modify an existing electric transmission line.

The Public Service Commission says BGE is proposing to replace more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of cable beneath the Patapsco River with overhead wire and eight support structures. The area is between Hawkins Point and Sollers Point, parallel to the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The initiative would modify the existing transmission line that runs between the Riverside Substation in Baltimore County and the Brandon Shores Substation in Anne Arundel County.

A hearing in Baltimore is scheduled for Sept. 9. A hearing in Anne Arundel County is scheduled in Glen Burnie on Sept. 16. Another hearing is scheduled in Dundalk on Sept. 17.