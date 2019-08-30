Lebanese bank denies doing banking activities for Hezbollah

A Lebanese bank targeted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for "knowingly facilitating banking activities" for the militant Hezbollah group has denied the charges, saying it abides by international laws.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank on Thursday.

The bank said it learned about the sanctions "with great surprise" and "denies each and every allegation" on which the Treasury based its action.

Friday's statement also said the bank is committed to "abiding strictly by Central Bank of Lebanon rules and regulations, as well as all international rules and regulations on countering money laundering and financing of terrorism."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bank also said it shall take appropriate steps in order "to clear its good name," adding that it would appeal the Treasury's decision.