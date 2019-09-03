Another new business is coming to 12th Street. Why owners decided to open CBD store

These are the differences between CBD, THC oils CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more.

A new store specializing in CBD products has opened in the former location of Shooters Valhalla gun store at the corner of 12th Street and 1st Avenue.

Occupying the corner spot in the historic Empire Building next to Bodega 1205 and Uncommon Athlete, The Well has joined the ranks of other stores in Columbus that have popped up in recent months selling some form of CBD, or cannabidiol, products.

CBD is a chemical found in the cannabis plant, the species of plant that marijuana and hemp plants belong to. The CBD products The Well stocks contain no THC, another chemical found in cannabis plants and one that is responsible for physiological effects.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved CBD for the treatment of medical conditions — aside from Epidiolex for serious forms of epilepsy — it is used by many to treat health issues like anxiety, insomnia and joint pain.

Locals Debbie Spears and her husband Eddie own the store, which celebrated a soft opening last week.

Debbie, the children’s minister at First Presbyterian Church, said the inspiration from the store came from a calling and desire to help people.

“I’m a person of faith, so this has just been kind of divinely inspired from the beginning,” she said. “It truly genuinely helps people, and that’s where my head is. This is more of a calling and a love of humanity and for God’s Earth than it is about the bottom line for us.”

Debbie said she was skeptical at first about CBD products but found relief from using the balms and salves. She tried them out on her husband, who has severe chronic pain from motorcycle wrecks. He too soon became a “believer.”

“At the beginning, not having done the research, I was a little slow on my receptiveness to it,” Eddie said. “Once I started really doing the research and seeing references to fibromyalgia assistance, and help with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis and anxiety, PTSD, all of these kind of coming into the spectrum for me made me realize that there was a lot more here than I knew.”

The Well carries products including tinctures, salves, skincare, gel caps, infused beverages and mix-ins as well as products for the home.

“Everything that I have purchased I research the company, I make sure they are socially aware, that it’s a small batch, responsibly sourced, organic, not a lot of fillers, full-spectrum, THC-free,” Debbie said.

Debbie said she likes to think of The Well as less of a typical CBD store and more of a “health and wellness boutique,” with an emphasis on sustainability and decreasing their plastic footprint.

“We wanted everything to awaken the senses, for the aesthetic to be comfortable, a comfortable space people can come, share what’s going on, feel at ease,” Debbie said. “We just want this to be a happy and friendly space for all.”

The Well is family friendly, and pets are welcome.

The store is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 1205 1st Ave.