Rhode Island launches mobile sports betting application

Rhode Island has launched mobile sports betting.

The state revenue department says the mobile application launched Wednesday at Twin River Casino in Lincoln. The department said Thursday there were no major issues, although some gamblers found the casino application slow to load. Several hundred people signed up.

Gamblers must register in person so the casino can verify their age and that they and aren't banned from the property for a past violation.

The state's goal is to launch mobile betting next week at the other Rhode Island casino offering sports betting, Tiverton Casino Hotel, after testing is complete.

The app is being tested this week to ensure bets can't be placed across states lines. Rhode Island is the only New England state currently offering sports betting.