Oklahoma City police find anti-crime success on social media

In this Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 photo, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow uses social media platforms to help the department make identifications on subjects at police headquarters in Oklahoma City, Okla. Chris Landsberger

To start each day, Oklahoma City Police Staff Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow checks her messages on various social media.

The Oklahoman reports her mentions and direct messages are filled with possible suspects.

For the past three years, Wardlow has helped lead the department's efforts on social media, posting grainy surveillance photos, images of wanted vehicles and close-up shots of people committing crimes around the metro area.

She helps coordinate the wisdom of the crowd through official OKCPD channels on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It's become a valuable tool for our department," she said. "We get thousands of comments on posts and we've identified hundreds of suspects.

"It's been a huge success."

Last month, one post on the department's official Facebook page showed not only the power of social media, but the speed.

At 11:29 a.m. on Aug. 5, Wardlow posted three surveillance photos of a woman allegedly stealing cellphones. Followers were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 if they recognized the person.

Two minutes later, a positive identification was made and officers were sent to the woman's last known address to make an arrest.

Wardlow posted a thank you post a half hour later to tell the community they had broken the department record for fastest identification.

"The power of Crime Stoppers, social media and our incredible community," Wardlow wrote. "Once again, we couldn't do it without you."

The trend of using social media to fight crime is not a new one. Nationwide, it's estimated that 75% of all police departments use some form of social media to solicit tips on crime, according to a 2016 study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Police departments are also using social media to notify the public of safety concerns, gather intelligence for ongoing investigations and monitor public sentiment after high profile arrests or incidents involving police.

The study also showed that more than 60% of police departments nationwide contacted a social media platform like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest to request information about a user. The number of approved requests was not known.

For Wardlow and the Oklahoma City police, she said their main priority for social media is to help in identification and staying in touch with citizens while also sharing a bit of humor.

In a post on Aug. 18, OKCPD posted a photo of Bear, one of the K9s that works with handler Master Sgt. Brian Cook.

The photo showed Bear at a conference table nudging a remote control with the caption: "Bear said he didn't like what I had on the TV."

The post got more than 40 comments and more than 600 likes.

"We have found the more consistently you post, the more followers you get," Wardlow said. "That gets more people interested and that equals more cases you solved."

The comment sections of OKCPD's Facebook page are rife with folks trying to one up each other with a joke at the expense of the alleged criminal or suspect.

A photo posted of a couple stealing from a cosmetics and perfume counter had one comment suggesting, "She has to smell AMAZING! That should be a dead giveaway."

While another commented about the man in the surveillance photo wearing an OU shirt.

"I wonder why those Longhorn fans are wearing Sooner gear as a disguise? Check the truck stops."

But Wardlow said it's the comments that give appreciation to officers that are her favorites.

Officers recently participated in Caleb's Cause 5K run in an effort to stop child abuse.

Officers dressed like superheroes and the Oklahoma City Bomb Squad showed off its robot and full tactical suit.

"Thank you to our awesome OKCPD," one commenter wrote.

Another followed up with "This is very cool of you OKCPD."

"We just want to let the people know, hey, we are people, too," Wardlow said. "And that we are here for you."

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by The Oklahoman