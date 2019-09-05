Tax credit experts suggest NJ reduce business incentives

Experts testifying before New Jersey lawmakers weighing an overhaul of an expired tax credit program say the state's awards were twice the national average, and officials should consider cutting them.

TJ Bartik, a senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, was one of six experts who testified Thursday before a legislative panel. The lawmakers are considering replacement legislation for the business incentives that expired July 1.

Bartik says New Jersey should consider halving its awards. Democratic state Sen. Bob Smith chairs the committee and said awards were about $66,000 per job.

Incentives took center stage this year since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called for capping awards. Lawmakers initially balked, but experts Thursday suggested caps to control costs to the state.

Smith says some type of cap could work.