Deputy gets 4 days no pay for crash that put victim in coma

A Florida deputy who ran a stop sign, causing a crash that put a college student in a coma, has been suspended for four days without pay.

According to an internal investigation, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Michael D'Avanzo was off duty in July 2018 when he ran a stop sign and slammed into a vehicle with 18-year-old Farrah Fox and her boyfriend. Fox was in a coma for 30 days.

The investigation completed Sunday says the alleged incident had an adverse effect on the agency due to the media coverage and suspended D'Avanzo for four days without pay.

The Palm Beach Post reports prosecutors ignored police recommendation that he be charged with two counts of reckless driving with serious injury. Instead, he received two citations. A judge fined him $500 and suspended his license for three months.

Fox's family has filed a lawsuit.