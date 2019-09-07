The Latest: Dorian speeds north, buffeting New England coast

Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. AP Photo

The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

Tropical storm-force winds are ruffling southeastern Massachusetts as Hurricane Dorian continues to move north.

Early Saturday, the center of the weakening Category 1 storm was around 145 miles (233 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and around 410 miles (660 kilometers) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm, which is moving at northeast at around 25 mph (40 kph), is expected to produce hurricane conditions in parts of the Canadian province later Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Canadian Hurricane Center has adjusted its warnings for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Quebec's Lower North Shore. A hurricane warning is in effect parts of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland and a hurricane watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands. A tropical storm warning is in effect for other parts of the Canadian provinces as well as portions of Massachusetts and Maine.

The storm's top sustained winds are near 85 mph (137 kph).

___

5:10 a.m.

Stranded residents of North Carolina's Outer Banks are beginning to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Steve Harris has lived on Ocracoke Island for most of the last 19 years. He's ridden out eight hurricanes, but he said Friday that he'd never seen a storm bring such devastation to his community.

Harris lost his car to the storm and his air conditioning is damaged, but he said he's blessed that his condominium is on the third floor and he is insured.

The U.S. Coast Guard began landing local law enforcement officers on the island Friday via helicopter and airlifting out the sick, elderly and others in distress.

By Friday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper said officials weren't aware of serious injuries from the storm on the Outer Banks.