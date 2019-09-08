Town seeks grant to stabilize 2 old paper mill buildings

The town of Rockingham is seeking a planning grant that would be used to help stabilize two old paper mill buildings so they could eventually be transformed into a museum and business space.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Rockingham Select Board voted unanimously this week to submit the grant application to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, after holding two public hearings on it.

The town is seeking $300,000 for the stabilization of the two buildings that make up the old TRL mill and $40,000 to update the plan for them. The town acquired the buildings because of a tax sale.

Gary Fox, Rockingham's development director, estimates that renovating the buildings and bringing them back to use would cost between $3 million and $5 million.