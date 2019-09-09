To fill 30,000 jobs, Amazon plans hiring events in 6 cities

FILE - This Monday, July 8, 2019 file photo shows the Amazon Fulfillment warehouse in Shakopee, Minn. Amazon is on the hunt for workers. The online shopping giant is looking to fill more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early next year, and is holding job fairs across the country next week to find candidates. The job fairs will take place Sept. 17, 2019 in six U.S. cities: Arlington, Virginia; Boston; Chicago; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Seattle. AP Photo

Amazon is going on a hiring spree.

The online shopping giant is looking to fill more than 30,000 vacant jobs by early next year, and is holding job fairs in six U.S. cities next week to find candidates.

The jobs range from software engineers, who can earn more than $100,000 a year, to warehouse workers who are paid at least $15 an hour to pack and ship online orders.

Amazon said all of the openings are for full time positions with benefits. It says it's the most positions it has had open at one time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The job fairs will take place Sept. 17 in Arlington, Virginia; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Seattle.

.