Schools, homes evacuated after St. Louis-area derailment

Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles and evacuations have been ordered after a train derailed in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported the train derailed about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Dupo, about 8 miles (14 kilometers) south of St. Louis Tuesday. It posted a video of large plumes of black smoke coming from a fire. Smoke could be seen in downtown St. Louis.

Dupo police say students at a grade school, junior high school and a high school have been evacuated to a high school farther away. Police say a few hundred residents of a mobile home park and a subdivision near the tracks also have been evacuated.

KMOV-TV posted video showing more than 10 train cars derailed and flames shooting from the wreckage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Emergency officials said they were not immediately aware of what the train was carrying.