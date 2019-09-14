Business

Uber stops service at Ontario airport after fee increase

The Associated Press

ONTARIO, Calif.

Uber has stopped its service at Southern California's Ontario International Airport because of fee increases.

The ride-hailing company ceased operations at Ontario at one minute after midnight Friday.

The San Bernardino Sun says the airport east of Los Angeles recently began charging Uber and its app-based competitors $4 for a pickup and $4 for a drop-off.

Uber called the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee.

Ontario said in a statement last month that Lyft, Uber's main competitor, will continue to operate at the airport.

