India’s economy slows, stalling once thriving manufacturing

India's economy, once one of the fastest growing in the world, is braking in a blow to labor-intensive manufacturing.

Growth slipped to 5% in the April-June quarter, the slowest pace in six years. Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's signature economic policies are at least partly to blame.

A surprise demonetization in 2016 and the hasty rollout of a new goods and services tax have hit manufacturing hard.

Especially the auto industry, the fourth largest in the world, a pillar of the Indian economy that alone contributes 7.5% to the country's GDP and employs almost 37 million people.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India says car makers are likely to shed as many as a million jobs in the months ahead because of declining sales.