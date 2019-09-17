A third hotel could be coming to uptown Columbus. Here’s what we know.

Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies W.C. Bradley Company leaders officially announced the first phase of The Rapids at Riverfront Place development Wednesday afternoon. Plans call for construction to begin in the next two months and the first apartment units to be available in late Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK W.C. Bradley Company leaders officially announced the first phase of The Rapids at Riverfront Place development Wednesday afternoon. Plans call for construction to begin in the next two months and the first apartment units to be available in late

Developers are keeping details under wraps, but it looks like uptown is set to get yet another hotel.

W.C. Bradley Co. has been working behind the scenes on the proposed Riverfront Place Hotel, to be located just south of the 14th Street pedestrian bridge. The hotel will be part of the same mixed-use development as The Rapids, a recently completed upscale apartment complex.

Potential construction start dates, a room count and other details are not ready to be released yet, according to Pace Halter, president and chief operating officer of W.C. Bradley’s Real Estate Division.

“We still have a lot of flux going on in the design, trying to get everything nailed down ... signage, lighting etc.,” Halter said Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The hotel’s exterior design was granted a certificate of facade appropriateness Monday during a meeting of the Uptown Facade Board, which has approval authority over building exteriors in downtown Columbus.

Before any construction can start, further approvals from the facade board as well as review of the plans at the city level are required.

Plans for the hotel also show space for amenities and a roundabout at the end of Front Avenue.

The property is located at 6 W. 14th St. along the RiverWalk, just next to Mathews D. Swift Park and the $52 million, 226-unit apartment complex. The Rapids, which officially opened in March, also contains about 16,000 square feet of space for future restaurants and retail.

It was announced in December 2018 that the owners of the popular local restaurant Trevioli Italian Kitchen would be opening a new restaurant in a 5,200-square-foot space on the northeast end of the complex, facing TSYS. No other commitments have been made public yet.

The Riverfront Place Hotel is the latest step for W.C. Bradley in what is the largest real estate project ever taken on by the Columbus-based company. After developing out the 7.5-acre space between the 13th and 14th streets bridges, the company will likely turn its attention across the river to Phenix City, where the company purchased Phenix Plaza shopping center.

The hotel will make the third to come to uptown over the next couple of years: a 106-room Marriott property by Columbus-based RAM Hotels is underway in the former Raymond Rowe building at 1235 Broadway, while an 88-room Hampton Inn boutique hotel is being constructed at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway.