How you can help Columbus-based company raise $50,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief

A Bahamian banana farmer’s business destroyed by Dorian A farmer in Grand Bahama wrestles with how to start picking up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A farmer in Grand Bahama wrestles with how to start picking up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian.

A business with a local corporate office and retail store is running a special t-shirt project for hurricane relief.

Salt Life, an apparel brand, has partnered with the American Red Cross for a project to benefit the relief efforts for the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction. $14 of each “Bahama’s Dawn” shirt sold between September 6 and October 31 will go toward hurricane relief.

The project has raised $36,000 for the Red Cross, according to Conner McKiever of Wortman Works Media and Marketing, Salt Life’s marketing firm. The shirts cost $20 each and Salt Life has already sold 2,600 shirts, McKiever said.

“Salt Life saw the devastation that Hurricane Dorian created for our friends in the Bahamas,” Salt Life director of marketing Larry Laska said. “We wanted to help make a difference as they are our neighbors and we often share the beautiful waters there. We wanted to make an impact in the Bahamas and knew that this would be the best way we could help.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Laska said Salt Life hopes to raise more than $50,000 on behalf of the Red Cross.

The shirt is yellow with the words “Salt Life” above the front chest pocket. On the back is a special design, with the word “Bahamas” and the words “forward, upward, onward, together” surrounding the drawing.

“We are pleased to partner with the American Red Cross to assist in their efforts to help our friends in the Bahamas,” Laska said.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on September 1. It was the strongest storm in more than 80 years, according to the National Hurricane Center, and had sustained winds of up to 185 MPH. The death toll now sits at 51, according to local reports.

As of September 5, the Red Cross and community organizations have provided more than 31,000 cumulative overnight stays and served more than 45,000 meals and snacks for people affected by Dorian, according to a press release.

“The donor dollars and the funds that flow in through things like (Salt Life’s project) allow us to provide the services that we provide,” American Red Cross West Central Georgia executive director Adelaide Kirk said. “Without question, they make a huge impact on our ability to provide services.”

Salt Life products are available to consumers at saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including its location in Columbus. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined more than 15 years ago.

Salt Life’s corporate office is also located in Columbus, and its distribution center is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. In the Bahamas, the American Red Cross will be making a financial contribution and partnering with the IFRC and the Bahamas Red Cross to help the islands recover. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer news Salt Life opens retail store in Columbus June 02, 2017 5:37 PM