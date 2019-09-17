Lawyer: Chicago archdiocese has paid out $80M to law firm

A prominent attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80 million to clients represented by his law firm alone since 2000.

Jeff Anderson told reporters in Chicago Tuesday it's the first time he's publicly revealed a total sum of settlement payments to 160 survivors by nearly 50 abusers.

The figure doesn't include payments to survivors represented by other law firms. A message seeking comment from the archdiocese wasn't immediately returned.

The Minnesota-based lawyer says the payments averaged $500,000 per victim, with some running into the millions.

Anderson says the archdiocese fought litigation throughout the '90s but slowly developed a settlement process. He called the relationship with the archdiocese "arduous and inconsistent." But he said there's been "a sea change" in its approach in recent decades.