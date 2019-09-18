Medicaid expansion in NC getting revived in House committee

Some North Carolina House Republicans are taking another crack at advancing a proposal to expand Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The House Health Committee scheduled Wednesday debate on legislation that it heard and approved in July, but has been idled during the state budget impasse.

House Speaker Tim Moore said last week that his chamber would consider it again now that the chamber overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto.

The proposal sets recipient work requirements and premiums. Bill sponsor Rep. Donny Lambeth said several amendments would be heard Wednesday.

Even if the full House approves an expansion proposal, Senate Republicans have expressed strong opposition to the idea. Cooper and other Democrats back expansion, and he vetoed the budget in part because it lacked expansion.