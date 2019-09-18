General Mills: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $520.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.09 billion.

General Mills shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.