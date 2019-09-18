Montana Editorial Roundup

Billings Gazette, Sept. 18, on flying supplies to Bahamas:

Having flown to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day this summer, Miss Montana has taken off on another international mission. The vintage World War II aircraft left Montana this weekend loaded with volunteers, diapers and other donations for Hurricane Dorian's victims.

The relief flight to the Bahamas took off with support from the Museum of Mountain Flying in Missoula, where the recently restored 1944 Douglas C-47 aircraft is based. Board members for the nonprofit museum contacted a charitable organization in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and asked how they could help.

The plan is for Miss Montana to haul thousands of hot meals twice daily between Fort Lauderdale and Grand Bahama, one of the islands hardest hit by Dorian during Labor Day weekend. The Montana airplane reportedly was making its first 200-mile round trip flight to Grand Bahama airport on Monday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition to its pilots, Miss Montana carried several other Missoula volunteers who plan to assist as they can with hurricane relief efforts. Missoula residents provided some donations that were loaded aboard the airplane, which then flew to Billings where it picked up a load of diapers provided by the Billings Food Bank.

The Billings stop was arranged through the Yellowstone County Museum, which hosted Miss Montana a week earlier as part of the Billings museum's 65th anniversary celebration. Sheryle Shandy, Food Bank executive director, said that Charlie Yegen, a museum board member, contacted her about helping. Billings Food Bank also is prepared to supply diapers and wipes requested to a second Montana plane that may be heading to Fort Lauderdale.

Kudos to the pilots and other volunteers who stepped up to show that Montanans can and will assist the Hurricane Dorian victims. The volunteers reportedly are prepared to stay for weeks shuttling meals to needy folks on the decimated island.

Those of us back in Montana can help, too. The Billings Food Bank is collecting donations to fill a truck for Fort Lauderdale, Shandy said. The truck will be able to carry more cargo at a lower cost from Montana to Florida than the airplanes can.

Items needed for the hurricane relief truck include:

—personal hygiene items

—paper products

—new or clean bedding and towels

—new casual, comfortable clothing suitable for the Bahamas' warm climate

—sleeping bags in good condition

—new socks and underwear

—flashlights and batteries

—adult and baby diapers

—baby formula

—nonperishable food, including cereal, single-serving snacks, one-can meals and No. 10 large canned foods for large group meal preparation.

The Food Bank also needs volunteers to sort and pack the donations. To volunteer or get more information, call 406-259-2856.

The Food Bank is open to receive donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Another way to help hurricane victims is donating to the American Red Cross. Donations may be made online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/.

Readers are encouraged to give what they can to aid homeless Bahamas residents who now have nothing. Thanks to the Montana aviators, museums and their sponsors for showing us how to help.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2kSI2Uv

___

The Missoulian, Sept. 15, on affordable housing:

It took time to craft an effective, comprehensive housing policy aimed at alleviating Missoula's affordable housing crunch. And now that this policy has been approved by the Missoula City Council, it will take still more time to implement its recommendations.

As frustrating as the pace may be to Missoulians who are barely scraping together enough to pay their monthly rent or mortgage, that's how good government works. It makes changes carefully, which usually means slowly.

But good government should also be nimble enough to take advantage of new opportunities when they arise, which is exactly what Missoula's three county commissioners are doing by moving ahead with a proposal to donate a portion of county land for an affordable housing project.

The proposal caught some county residents off guard when it was announced in May, as it hadn't been a prominent point of public discussion until then. However, it's important to remember that county staff were included in the housing policy technical work groups formed more than a year ago and that the commissioners have been well aware of the pressing need for more affordable housing solutions for even longer.

Additionally, Missoula County commissioners have clear guidance provided via two other recently approved plans that call for additional supportive housing for those who face high barriers to housing. "Reaching Home: Missoula's 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness" and the Jail Diversion Master Plan bring together city and county resources, in partnership with local nonprofits and social service groups, to develop permanent housing solutions for low-income households and individuals leaving the Missoula County jail. Indeed, the land is located next to the Missoula County Detention Center on Mullan Road.

So the idea of dedicating 4 acres of this 21-acre property dovetails neatly with the vision provided to commissioners after extensive public input, and the May announcement served as a starting point for further community discussion and public comment. Over the past few months, commissioners have held meetings and hearings on this one issue, all of which have been open to the public.

It's been more than 20 years since county voters wisely approved $17 million in bonds to purchase this property and build the detention center, which replaced badly overcrowded quarters in the courthouse annex and allowed the county to expand its criminal justice services to include important supports such as a health clinic, library and counseling offices. The jail can accommodate nearly 400 inmates at a time, but in recent years, it has experienced overcrowding that forced authorities to send some inmates to facilities in other nearby counties.

Rather than spending more taxpayer money on continually building bigger jails, the Jail Diversion Master Plan put together by Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott with a lengthy list of local and state experts seeks to help more inmates successfully remain in or re-enter the community. In this way, the addition of targeted housing on this property directly benefits the detention center.

More broadly, it clearly benefits the entire community — and remarkably, at no additional cost to Missoula taxpayers. Even the bond passed in 1996 has been paid off already.

To pay for the project, a coalition of groups — Missoula Housing Authority, Homeword and Blueline Development — plans to take advantage of low income housing tax credits. In addition to the 130 housing units plans for this project, the same coalition expects to build another 72 apartments on the site of the former Skyview Mobile Home Park. Both projects will open rentals to those who make less than 60% of the median income for the Missoula area ($30,840 for a single individual; $43,980 for a family of four), except for 30 units dedicated as permanent housing for the chronically homeless.

The groups behind these projects have extensive experience in serving this population, and have done extensive research into best practices as well. Not only are they building homes, they also plan to create a 24-hour navigation center to handle case management, health care and mental health services, along with any community conflicts that may arise.

This is smart planning. It's the type of opportunity that is made possible by years of dedicated discussion on a number of pervasive problems, and seldom do such opportunities come at virtually no cost to taxpayers.

Compare this proposal to Missoula's other major housing project in the works. The Missoula Housing Agency is moving forward on a plan to build 200 units for those earning 60% or less than the area median income. The $36.5 million project, called Villagio, will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom units in an apartment complex constructed on the Northside, and the cost will be covered by a combination of "housing tax credits, a tax-exempt bond, City of Missoula HOME funds, City of Missoula Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds and a State HOME grant," according to MHA.

These two projects, as sizable as they are, are not going to fix Missoula's housing affordability issues all by themselves. There will still be homeless individuals and families in Missoula. But they are a significant step in the right direction.

Commission Chair Dave Strohmeier, Commissioner Josh Slotnick and new commissioner Juanita Vero, who was just sworn in July 1, appear poised to move ahead of the land donation. Their latest hearing on the matter was held Sept. 5, and they are expected to give their final vote of approval on Sept. 17 during their regular administrative meeting.

They should do so with confidence, and with all of Missoula County's commendation for moving relatively quickly to find a small but significant way to help tackle some urgent community problems.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2lSWTi1

___

The Daily Inter Lake, Sept. 15, on capacity solution on Going-to-the-Sun Road:

Challenging times call for extreme measures, and that's exactly the approach Glacier Park officials are taking with a new management plan for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Inter Lake reporter Kianna Gardner details in today's front-page story how the 184-page document takes a no-holds-barred approach to addressing the scenic highway's crowding issues that engineers describe as "near capacity."

About 3 million people visit the park each year, mostly by personal vehicle. This has created log jams of traffic along the Sun Road during the peak season between July and September, while parking spaces at popular trailheads and scenic points are stuffed to the gills.

The plan to rein in this overcrowding epidemic is varied and, in some cases, so brazen it would alter the Sun Road experience as it's always been known.

One of the most bold ideas revealed in the plan includes converting camping spaces at Avalanche Creek into parking spaces during peak season.

Another creative measure would limit hiking along the beloved Highline Trail to one-way between Logan Pass and Big Bend, along with a timed-entry permit system in order to manage use levels.

Other strong actions call for a parking permit system for Logan Pass for a percentage of the spaces, as well as construction of a new 100-car parking lot on the west side of the park and an expansion to parking near St. Mary on the east side. New shuttle stops would be brought online and more trails would be added in popular stopping points such as Lunch Creek and Siyeh Bend.

Interestingly, the plan doesn't take any measures to curb visitation, only to try to better manage visitors when they enter the Sun Road corridor.

As most locals will attest, overcrowding detracts from the overall Glacier experience, and park officials are wise to begin a public conversation about how to best address the problem before it gets worse. And while some of these proposed measures would severely change the way visitors experience the park, they might just be necessary given the vigor with which tourism officials continue to publicize Glacier as a bucket-list destination.

Let's not forget, Glacier visitation numbers increased by almost one million over the last two years alone. Let that sink in. If the park seems more crowded than it used to be, that's because it most definitely is.

If you care about the future of Glacier, do your part and share your ideas and concerns about crowd management along the Sun Road. Comments on the plan can be submitted online on the National Park Service website.

Editorial: https://bit.ly/2kDR0VP