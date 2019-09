Business Looking for some ‘special treasures’? This Columbus warehouse sale might be of interest September 18, 2019 04:42 PM

Claudia Garrard, owner of Lenora by Dina Yang, is having a warehouse sale of current merchandise, including high-end linens, to clear space for new products. The sale is Sept. 20-21 at 506 Manchester Expressway, unit C5, in Columbus.