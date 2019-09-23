Fort Gibson ag building addition helps students, livestock

A new addition to Fort Gibson school's ag building gave Fort Gibson High School senior Anna Hardy a dry place to walk and work her goat on a rainy Friday morning.

"It's nice to have space to clip and work animals," Hardy said, adding that the addition "makes everything a little bit easier."

The Muskogee Phoenix reports the 3,000-square-foot addition was funded by a $5.57 million bond issue Fort Gibson Public Schools voters approved in March 2018.

Fort Gibson ag teacher Bryan Craig said the ag building previously did not have adequate space to keep and prepare animals. He said that out of 140 involved in ag classes, about 65 show livestock.

What that new section does is save us lots of miles of walking around," Craig said. "We can get all our kids in one spot with their animals. And we can help them."

FGHS senior Megan Greathouse said students now use the space for fitting, clipping and working their animals.

Hardy, who lives in Muskogee, said she keeps five wether market goats at the ag building. She said she does not have enough space in town for her goats. Hardy said she has been showing goats since she was in fourth grade and has shown Grand and Reserve champions at smaller shows.

The ag addition was completed in time for the start of the 2020 school year.

Craig said several students already began competing at contests, such as this month's Oklahoma State Fair.

"We got some kids with sheep, cattle and hogs at the Oklahoma State Fair," Craig said.

"We'll go to the Tulsa State Fair in October," he said.

Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer said about half of the bond issue projects are finished.

A 5,070-square-foot garage also has been completed.

"It has just allowed us an opportunity to get all of our equipment in, from our lawn maintenance and mowers, to our school buses," Farmer said. "It has also given us a functional area for our bus drivers to do pre-trip inspections and post-trip inspections."

Remaining bond issue projects include major roof repairs, he said.

