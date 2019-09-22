New Mexico coalition remains optimistic on nuke storage plan

The head of a southeastern New Mexico coalition supporting plans to build a facility to temporary store spent nuclear fuel says supporters have around 18 months to go.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Eddy Lea Energy Alliance Chairman John Heaton last week encouraged fellow board members to keep pushing for the proposed multimillion-dollar facility despite opposition from environmentalists and nuclear watchdog groups.

Heaton says a number of agencies are set in the coming months to release environmental and safety reports followed by hearings.

New Jersey-based Holtec International is seeking a 40-year license from federal regulators to build the complex near Carlsbad.

The Eddy Lea Energy Alliance is a public entity formed through a joint powers agreement among the New Mexico cities of Carlsbad and Hobbs and Eddy and Lea counties.