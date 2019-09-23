BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business
Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri.
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.7691 0.7619
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.72 0.72
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.65 13.65
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.7000 2.7000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.9845 0.9875
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3068 1.3181
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2478 2468
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5550 5550
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 45.14 44.39
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 146.88 146.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 79.90 78.58
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.08¼ 3.93¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.72½ 8.62¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 293.60 294.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.01 4.94
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.87¼ 6.64¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.86¾ 2.83¾
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 27¼ .27¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 29 29½
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8010 0.7994
Antimony in warehouse per ton 5950 5950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6205 2.6119
Gold Handy & Harman 1522.10 1501.90
Silver Handy & Harman 18.564 17.797
Lead per metric ton LME 2107.00 2079.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 26,082 26,082
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 956.00 940.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 953.90 942.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.0477 1.0427
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 58.34 57.95
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 62.80 62.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.529 2.535
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
