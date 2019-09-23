BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon        Fri.

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.7691     0.7619

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.72       0.72

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.65      13.65

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.7000     2.7000

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  0.9845     0.9875

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3068     1.3181

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2478       2468

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5550       5550

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   45.14      44.39

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  146.88     146.88

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   79.90      78.58

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  4.08¼       3.93¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.72½       8.62¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 293.60       294.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.01        4.94 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.87¼       6.64¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.86¾       2.83¾

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   27¼         .27¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   29           29½

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8010      0.7994

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   5950        5950

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6205      2.6119

 Gold Handy & Harman 1522.10     1501.90

 Silver Handy & Harman  18.564     17.797

 Lead per metric ton LME 2107.00    2079.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  26,082     26,082

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  956.00     940.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  953.90     942.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.0477      1.0427

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  58.34       57.95

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   62.80      62.80

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.529     2.535

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

