Honolulu councilor plans to revive tour company traffic bill

A Honolulu City Council member says she plans to revive a proposal to limit commercial tour activity following complaints about traffic congestion on Oahu's North Shore.

Hawaii Public Radio reported Wednesday that Heidi Tsuneyoshi addressed the area's traffic problems at a public hearing Tuesday.

North Shore residents at the meeting expressed frustration over traffic congestion.

Tsuneyoshi says she will bring back a bill proposed last year to limit or outlaw commercial tour companies from stopping at specific city parks and beach access rights-of-way.

The city council deferred action on the bill in October.

Councilors at Tuesday's hearing also advanced a resolution urging the state transportation department to reinstall concrete traffic barriers at Laniakea Beach.

A 10-year-old was struck by a car in August while crossing the highway along the beach.