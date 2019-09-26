Milan clubs reveal 2 shortlisted designs for new stadium

Inter Milan’s players celebrate at the end of a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept.21, 2019. AP Photo

Inter Milan and AC Milan have unveiled the two shortlisted projects for their proposed new stadium, which would see the demolition of their iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro.

At a presentation at Milan’s Politecnico university on Thursday, the two architectural firms who are the finalists — Populous and Manica-Cmr Sportium — revealed their plans.

In collaboration with the clubs, the city council will decide whether to give the green light to one of the designs. It could also opt instead to renovate the existing stadium.

Both projects would bring the fans closer to the field than the existing stadium and both also give a nod to the old stadium.

Manica’s designs would see the old pitch preserved and in a park for the whole city, while Populous plans to put a museum on the site of the old field, with the entrance where the center circle was.

The Italoamerican firm Manica’s project includes two rings interlocked, with panels of individual fans’ faces on the exterior.

The stadium designed by Populous — an American firm — has echoes of famous Milan sites such as the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and incorporates a gallery covered by glass.