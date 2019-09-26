Connecticut man gets year in prison for investment fraud

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to a year in prison for defrauding an investor in a new business venture out of about $200,000.

Leonid Pollak, of Greenwich, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud and making illegal monetary transactions.

Federal prosecutors say the 59-year-old Pollak owned a Norwalk-based company that organized trade shows and expositions across the U.S.

Prosecutors say in 2013 he persuaded an acquaintance to invest money in a new business venture that would organize similar expositions in Ukraine.

Instead of using the money on the business, prosecutors say Pollak spent about $185,000 on unrelated expenses, including his home mortgage and private school tuition.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $236,000.