Restraining order on DC’s sports betting contract granted

A D.C. Superior Court judge has issued a restraining order blocking the District from moving forward on its $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract.

News outlets report the order, issued Thursday, was requested by technology developer Dylan Carragher, who says the single-source contract awarded to Intralot violates the city's procurement laws.

Carragher's attorney, Donald Temple, says an act introduced by Chairman Phil Mendelson allowed officials to circumvent standard competitive contract bidding.

Carragher says he's suing the District because the contract illegally bars him and other vendors from participating in the "potentially lucrative enterprise."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The restraining order also blocks Intralot from receiving a $30 million payment.

Lottery spokeswoman Nicole Jordan says the ruling will affect the January start date for the Lottery's mobile wagering app.

Another hearing is set for Tuesday.