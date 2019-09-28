Gas prices in New Jersey easing back after recent spike

Gas prices in New Jersey are slowly easing back after a recent spike due to attacks this month on a major Saudi Arabian oil production facility.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fell to $2.57 in New Jersey last week, down two cents from the previous week. That's also 27 cents lower than the same week last year.

The national average fell one cent to $2.65 last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the decreases are due to crude oil prices falling because of the quicker-than-expected recover of Saudi oil output after the Sept. 14 attacks.

Prices are expected to continue to decline due to the drop-off in demand after Labor Day and the move to winter-blend gasoline.