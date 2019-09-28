Volunteers building new home for family hit by deadly fire

A southern Indiana family whose house was destroyed by a deadly arson is getting a new home thanks to community volunteers.

Dozens of contractors, businesses and residents are building the Hersker family a new home atop their old home's foundation in Floyds Knobs, just north of the Ohio River city of New Albany.

Organizers have also raised more than $23,000 for a college fund for the family's children.

Volunteer Bob Linnert tells the News and Tribune that, "Everybody knows them and everybody loves them."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Forty-seven-year-old Mike Hersker died from burns he suffered in the June fire, which also injured his wife, Dorothy.

Mike Hersker's 15-year-old nephew was sentenced to 17½ years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson. He and two siblings lived with the couple.