Town asks for temporary shutdown of plastics plant

A New Hampshire town is asking the state to temporarily shut down a plastics company after it says higher concentrations of a hazardous chemical were found in groundwater.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics used PFOA at its Merrimack plant. PFOA's been linked to certain kinds of cancer and thyroid disease.

The town, the state and Saint-Gobain have been working on groundwater contamination since 2016. In letters sent Monday to Saint-Gobain and to the Department of Environmental Resources, the town said it was told Saint-Gobain stopped using the chemical in 2014, but testing this year shows the results are getting worse.

A message seeking comment was left with Saint-Gobain. In a statement to WMUR-TV, a spokeswoman said Saint-Gobain doesn't believe a presentation shared at a Merrimack Town Council meeting is a fair representation of the sampling events at the plant.